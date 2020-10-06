Letter: Concerned about AG's hearing

Editor:

I’m very concerned about Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford’s hearing. He, like many other democrats, is hearing dog whistles.

In the debate President Trump asked his supporters to be vigilant at the polls, and never alluded to causing voter intimidation. That’s a pretty far stretch Mr. Ford, let’s hope you would prosecute Antifa or BLM if they cause voter intimidation.

And Mr. Ford might want to do some fact checking on another statement in Friday’s article, President Trump has condemned white supremacists about 30 times since his statement about Charlotte was taken out of context. He has even declared the KKK a terrorist group.

The Elko Daily Free Press should have included a disclaimer.

Pat Barclay

Spring Creek

