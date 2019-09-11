Editor:
I write with great concern over the leasing of public and sacred lands that serve as an oasis for Elko County residents and visitors to the state.
In September, October, November, and even December, the Nevada BLM is leasing hundreds of thousands of acres of our public lands. We need to ensure Nevadan natural spaces remain open and in habitable condition for those benefiting from our public lands today and for future generations. They’re places like the Success Loop, Harrison Pass, Ruby Marshes and Lakes, the Ruby Mountains, Cherry Creek, and even Great Basin National Park. These places are too important to be irreversibly damaged.
According to the Nevada’s Outdoor Industry Association, the Outdoor Recreation Economy generates some $12.6 billion in annual economic activity, generates $1.1 billion in tax revenues, and provides $4 billion in wages to some 87,000 jobs.
The BLM’s October, November, and December oil and gas lease sale in Nevada would harm land immediately next to the Ruby Mountains near the Ruby Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and right next to Great Basin National Park, risking irreversible damage on irreplaceable places.
Nevada is making tremendous progress to slow climate change and implementing statewide clean energy initiatives while taking meaningful action for a better future for our children. We now know drilling on public lands accounts for a quarter of our country’s greenhouse gas emissions. We’ve seen the effects of our changing climate as Nevada faces frightening increases in temperature and a growing number of heat-related illnesses and deaths.
We need all levels of government to take these consequences seriously, and stop catering to the fossil fuel industry, which does not care for our planet nor public’s well-being. Our public lands should no longer be part of the problem when it comes to climate change, it’s time to make them part of the solution.
Shirley Barrett
Henderson
