Letter: Concerned about comments on golf pro

Editor:

We were disappointed to read the article “Weekend green fees go up at Ruby View.” As longtime Elko residents, we are increasingly concerned about the uncivil tone and shortage of facts creating public discourse in our city.

Much of this conflict arises from the Mayor and City Manager’s belief that the golf professional acts at their exclusive whim. A disagreement over security at the golf course led to an orchestrated attempt by the Mayor and City Manager to discredit PGA professional Brad Martin and Ruby View Golf Course.

These city officials and now the Director of Public Works have needlessly used public meetings to criticize the golf professional and put the city golf course in an untenable position. It is counterproductive to publicly slander the professional and expect people to play more golf.

