Letter: Concerned about comments on golf pro

Editor:
We were disappointed to read the article “Weekend green fees go up at Ruby View.” As longtime Elko residents, we are increasingly concerned about the uncivil tone and shortage of facts creating public discourse in our city.
Much of this conflict arises from the Mayor and City Manager’s belief that the golf professional acts at their exclusive whim. A disagreement over security at the golf course led to an orchestrated attempt by the Mayor and City Manager to discredit PGA professional Brad Martin and Ruby View Golf Course.
These city officials and now the Director of Public Works have needlessly used public meetings to criticize the golf professional and put the city golf course in an untenable position. It is counterproductive to publicly slander the professional and expect people to play more golf.
We should add that we are friends of Brad Martin and were part of the many supporters at the September and October council meetings. That aside, the city council did unanimously vote to contract again with Brad to operate the golf course. Comments that imply that people are taking their business to Spring Creek as a “direct correlation with management and the way golfers are treated” is a logical fallacy, impossible to prove. It is a personal attack more than a professional one, ignoring that the substantial investment in their new clubhouse and facilities is likely the reason for the increase in play.
Brad Martin is an experienced master PGA professional, played professionally and was an assistant at several elite golf clubs. He grew up in Elko and learned the game at Ruby View. He moved back to Elko to work at our course with his wife who practices medicine in our town. He cares about Elko and the success of Ruby View.
He does have a lot of work ahead of him, as do so many other golf professionals, at a time when the industry is declining. It is time for disputes to be put aside, and I implore our public officials to move from confrontation to collaboration. We will all benefit from it.
Tony & Pam Aguirre
Elko