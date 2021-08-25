Letter: Concerned about Vax Days giveaways

Editor:

I am writing this letter to bring up some questions and concerns that I have about the Nevada Vax Days giveaways.

First I am concerned that the names of the winners were not being drawn live. The winners are drawn days in advance. This makes the entire system look a bit flawed because it gives the Governor's office time to look into the potential winners and possibly change the name to someone that is more appealing to the Governor or members of his staff.

The winners really didn’t need to be present at the press conferences. I would think that the Governor would want the Nevada residents to have seen the names of the winners drawn live to limit concerns, especially with people already thinking he may have been involved in some scandalous situations during his administration.

I would be interested to see how many of the winners are registered as Democrats rather than Republican. I would like to see how many of the winning names appear on the recall petitions that were out last year. It would also be interesting to see how many of the winners only had 1 shot when 2 were required for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

The other issue is that there are very few winners from the counties that were actively trying to get the Governor recalled.