Letter: Concerns about budget cuts to dental services

State budget cuts to dental services will harm most vulnerable Nevadans

The Nevada Dental Association understands the financial crisis currently facing the state, but has serious concerns about the steep cuts that are proposed and being considered during the 2020 special session of the Nevada Legislature.

Some of the most problematic cuts are the sweeping cuts to Medicaid that will result in complete elimination of services provided in this state. As medical providers, we see first-hand the damage that can be done when a patient’s health is neglected.

We know that these cuts are unavoidable and necessary in order to balance the budget, but in the future, if revenue projections come in higher than anticipated, and/or additional federal money is allocated to Nevada, we would urge state lawmakers to restore these cuts as soon as possible.

Nevada dentists look forward to continuing to collaborate with state leaders during these unprecedented times as Nevada gets back on its feet.

Dr. Mark Funke, DDS

Nevada Dental Association President

