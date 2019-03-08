Editor:
Our country has fought wars to remain free from Socialism, Communism, Despotism, Fascism and other forms of repressive governments.
“All these different types of government began with Socialism, which is of tyranny, which lords over, oppresses and dictates to the people of a nation.” (Jefferson)
Lenin established the world’s first Socialistic state by the redistribution of wealth, control of the media, control of student-teaching and thinking, all of which creates dissension and disruption by using the system against itself. Saul Alinsky championed this and became leader of the movement, henceforth picked up by Bernie Saunders, B. Obama, Pelosi, Pocahontas Warren, Hillary Clinton, Charles Schumer, Maxine Waters, Al Franken, Dianne Feinstein and today’s Washington is following the same path.
The American experimentation in government was an example of how a nation could prosper by governing themselves free from government interference, a life in which the government had little power to tax, regulate or take care of them. Its main duty was to protect us from foreign intervention, but Washington has neglected their duty to our Constitution for the past 40-plus years. We have become a nation of people who are now, hopefully not too late, debating our future.
Trump’s efforts should not be ignored by anyone: lowering taxes, enriching our economy, enforcing our laws, (or trying to) strengthening our military, removing government from health care (or at least a start), overturning restrictive regulations, defending us from terrorism, securing/protecting our sovereignty, and strengthening our Supreme Court by nominating Constitutionalists, all the while enduring a two-year cloud of unsubstantiated charges of collusion which efforts were coordinated to overthrow a president who presents a threat to their New World Order.
And it isn’t over yet.
All members of Congress should be required to take the Hillsdale course on the Constitution before ever laying their hand on the Bible and swearing to uphold it. They cannot justify what they are doing do this country, nor do they care; no wonder they want to give 16-year-olds and illegals the right to vote. Power, hate and greed. Same song, second verse.
Thelma Homer
Elko
