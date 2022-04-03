Letter: County adding to business permit list

Editor:

County Commissioners have passed a first reading to add new items to Conditional Use Permits for Agricultural/Residential zoned areas in the county.

1. Animal kennels

2. Restaurants

3. Small businesses

(If you watch the meeting, they also say private event accommodations, but during my conversation with the planning commissioner this was not added. There seems to be a bit of confusion on what's being added and what's not).

The second reading on April 6th will allow this to pass into law. (As of right now).

What does this mean if you have an Agricultural/Residential zoned property in Elko County?

Animal Kennels: anyone can apply to have an animal boarding business. This potentially means your neighbor can now open a kennel in a residential setting.

Restaurants: anyone in an A/R zoned neighborhood can now apply to open a restaurant in your neighborhood. After staff reports, they can limit hours of operation, amount of people allowed, etc.

Small business: I actually have no idea what this entails. Mechanics? Hair salons? Tire shops? Not quite clear on this one. The details of this one was not discussed at the meeting.

I know many like myself, I hardly ever read the agenda for the county meetings. I think most of us just assume that we have a master plan and it will be followed.

What you can do or if you have questions regarding the proposed Conditional Use Permits, you can contact any of the commissioners via email or phone. Or, you can create a profile on the county website and ecomment a few days before the meeting. You can also drop off a letter at the County Manager’s office. You can also attend the meeting and sign up to speak.

This applies to every A/R zoned property in Elko County. Not residential-zoned properties.

The County’s physical and mailing address is 540 Court Street, Suite 101, Elko, NV 89801.

Shauna Carder

Spring Creek

