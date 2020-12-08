 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: County wrong about WFC losses
0 comments
editor's pick

Letter: County wrong about WFC losses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

We are writing in response to your story "3 nonprofits receive CARES Act funding" by Nathan Havenner. During last week's county commission meeting, Cash Minor erroneously reported that the Western Folklife Center's application did not show any losses related to COVID. We are projecting a shortfall of $472,452 this fiscal year due to the loss of visitors and facility rentals as well as the inability to hold the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering during the pandemic.

Like arts organizations around the world, we have switched gears during this terrible time to deliver programming online. It isn't ideal, but in the past month, we reached nearly 3.5 million people nationally and internationally. We always use our platform to also promote Elko, and we hope, for our own economic viability as well as that of local business owners, that we are able to host a record audience for the Gathering in 2022.

Kristin Windbigler

Executive Director, Western Folklife Center

James Kelley

Treasurer

Russ McMullen

Board member

Preston Wright

Board member

Jon Griggs

Board member

0 comments
5
0
1
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News