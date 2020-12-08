Letter: County wrong about WFC losses

We are writing in response to your story "3 nonprofits receive CARES Act funding" by Nathan Havenner. During last week's county commission meeting, Cash Minor erroneously reported that the Western Folklife Center's application did not show any losses related to COVID. We are projecting a shortfall of $472,452 this fiscal year due to the loss of visitors and facility rentals as well as the inability to hold the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering during the pandemic.

Like arts organizations around the world, we have switched gears during this terrible time to deliver programming online. It isn't ideal, but in the past month, we reached nearly 3.5 million people nationally and internationally. We always use our platform to also promote Elko, and we hope, for our own economic viability as well as that of local business owners, that we are able to host a record audience for the Gathering in 2022.