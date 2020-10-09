Letter: Court nominee faces vicious attacks

Editor:

The hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett haven't even taken place yet but the ultra-left is already engaging in an all-out assault on her. The latest tactic is spewing lies about the legitimacy of her two adopted children, insinuating that the adoption was illegal.

If this isn't bad enough they are also attacking her because she is a devout Catholic. They appear to be outraged because Judge Barret also associates with a group that believes in the Bible. Apparently these radicals believe that only atheists and agnostics are suitable candidates for the Supreme Court. Never mind that according to a Pew Research survey, 90 percent of Americans believe in a "higher power" with 56 percent professing faith in the Bible.

This kind of attack is reprehensible. It is repulsive and disgusting. And it is certainly un-American. This leaves me with two questions: (1) What in the world is wrong with these irrational people? (2) Do the Democrats in Elko County and elsewhere actually approve of these malicious and slanderous attacks on this exceedingly well-qualified nominee?

My guess is that they do not.

Duane Hoem

Elko

