Letter: Court orders ignored in Tribal 'melee'

Editor:

Wednesday in the South Fork Indian Reservation, members of the Te-Moak Tribe met to have lunch at the South Fork Indian Reservation and to allow the newly elected South Fork Council members access to the Administration, which has been denied since the elections of October 2021. Earlier in February council members of the Te-Moak Tribe made a good faith effort to meet with Elko County Sheriff Narvaiza and reach out to start their new terms with mutual understanding and cooperation between the Te-Moak Tribe and Elko County Law Enforcement.

Unfortunately, that good faith effort was met with Elko County Sheriff's Law Enforcement officers assisting in the arrest of the Chairman of the South Fork Band, and a peaceful South Fork member. Those two individuals are currently incarcerated in the Owyhee Detention Center with no charges and no bail set. Another peaceful member of the South Fork Band was assaulted by a previous member of the South Fork Band Council who was not successful in the elections of October 2021.

Members of the Elko County Sheriff's law enforcement and a terminated Officer did nothing to act in this situation. There were three court orders, two from the Te-Moak Tribal Court and one from the CFR Court that were totally ignored in this melee.

Sadly, this story is repeated throughout Indian Country, it has come to be expected that peaceful law-abiding citizens of Native blood are not given even the courtesy of an objective assessment before they are judged guilty and arrested for invalid reasons.

It is a complete shame that the Elko County Sheriff's Officers, so soon after the good will efforts of the newly elected Te-Moak Council, entered sovereign lands and assisted in the unlawful and unprovoked arrest of innocent people, while the only criminal act committed was not investigated and goes unreported.

Lorraine Garcia

Spring Creek

