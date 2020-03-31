Letter: Coverage was disrespectful

Dear Editor:
I am writing to you in regards to the article in the Free Press newspaper. This is from my own perspective and should not be considered in any way the family's opinion.
One sentence about the killer of my nephew would have been too much in the article but to devote almost as many lines as the description of Sergeant Ben Jenkins is disrespectful in my opinion.
Uncle Rick Myers
Elko
