Letter: Coverage was disrespectful
0 comments

Letter: Coverage was disrespectful

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Dear Editor:

I am writing to you in regards to the article in the Free Press newspaper. This is from my own perspective and should not be considered in any way the family's opinion.

One sentence about the killer of my nephew would have been too much in the article but to devote almost as many lines as the description of Sergeant Ben Jenkins is disrespectful in my opinion.

Uncle Rick Myers

Elko

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News