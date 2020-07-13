Letter: COVID-19 and flu show many similarities

It amazes me what this virus has done to the people of this country. Politicians have been telling us to wear masks and stay away from other people in the name of public safety. And if you question the governmental mandates, you somehow want to put others in danger or cause their death. I can remember when this thing first started all the conflicting information we were getting. Wear a mask or don't wear a mask. Isolate , don't isolate. I am not questioning whether masks help. And with this being a new or unique bug we don't have anything to compare it to or know how treat it medically. But this doesn't make sense to me. When I looked at some information from John's Hopkins University it pointed out many similarities between Covid and the flu. Both are viruses, both cause fever, coughing, body aches, fatigue and congestion. At times vomiting and diarrhea and both can result in pneumonia. They can be spread person to person through droplets in the air. Both are treated by addressing symptoms such as reducing fever. And with severe cases both can be fatal. The numbers show as of July 10th, 2020, there have been approximately 12,291,645 cases of Covid worldwide. And according to the World Health Organization an estimated one billion people worldwide get the flu annually. Given this information and the "new norm" resulting from Covid, those who want to mask shame will, of course, be wearing masks year around. Or maybe they won't.