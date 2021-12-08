Letter: Covid numbers can be misleading

Editor:

We’re supposed to trust the "science" and "numbers". Who’s reporting the recovered numbers for the State?

Fear happens when you find out that 475K people in Nevada have Covid. But you have to research social media out of state to find that Nevada has a "reported" recovery of 443K. Where’d they get those numbers? The inaccuracy in Nevada of not getting recovered information has an effect in a bigger way. Social Media has updated sites like John Hopkins and Roylab Stats with ongoing global results.

My husband originally tested positive at home, then followed up with a positive test at Walgreens. When he recovered from Covid, we felt that if he returned and got a negative test (post-positive) at the same pharmacy that they would report back to the state a … recovery.

No, the pharmacy doesn’t report recoveries. The Covid Hotline (they are really nice) but don’t report recoveries. I was told someone would call from the state to check. We found we missed a call from the State. However, they were only concerned that my man was quarantined during the initial 10 days. He was only positive 9 days, but that’s OK. These people also couldn’t report my husband’s recovery.

This causes distrust in the "numbers" and the "science". Nevada focuses on accumulative cases/death but never goes out of its way to discover/report recoveries. The live-active covid count is far more valuable and less fearful than the accumulated number over the last 19 months that's been published by Nevada.

Susan Harrison

Fernley

