Letter: Dahl endorses Steninger

I have had the good fortune to serve with Rex Steninger on the Elko County Commission for the past five and a half years. Elko County has had and continues to have a history of being a politically conservative county which has given us who live here much of the freedom that we enjoy today. Rex and his family have been an important part of that history and keeping Elko County what it is today.
As important decisions are made by the County Commission, the Commissioners determine the direction for the county. We can count ourselves lucky that Rex is representing us on the Commission. I encourage you to join me in voting for Rex to continue to serve on the Commission.
Demar Dahl
