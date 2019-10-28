Editor:
On behalf of the Floyd Bill family, with regards to the obituary submitted/posted to the EDFP on or around October 17, we, the immediate family, did NOT consent to, submit or endorse that obit. Although, having seen that behavioral pattern before, we have an idea who did, considering the way it was crafted for the purpose of creating appearances. And no matter what attempt to justify the misleading, questionable and foul misrepresentation of what they deemed as his last request, that is unforgivable, as it was brought to our attention while we were, and still are, in the process of grieving and settling his personal affairs.
While I am not faulting the EDFP publishing policy, this is a matter of right and wrong, and in this case, that right lies with the fact that Floyd was a husband, father and grandfather, which should have been respected by the author(s) of that obit. And, at this time, there is no plan to do an obit-rewrite of my father, as one of the most personal acts of honoring and documenting the life, loss and legacy of our loved one was taken away in such an ugly manner. We were the ones with him in his final hours, and as anyone who has been in that situation knows, this is very personal.
Clearing up any confusion or misunderstanding, family services were held here in Fort Hall, Idaho. where he also considered home. It was his choice to be cremated, with only a portion to be scattered in the Lee area by his son; but never on those temporary, government-issued land assignments on the Southfork Reservation. I apologize to anyone offended by the subject matter; but no apologies for Floyd being proud of his military service, as he prided himself with his sons following in his footsteps to do their duty and serve this country.
With that said, we do appreciate and thank the VFW in Elko, Raymond Yowell and Trevor Sneed for respecting and honoring my father with good intentions; and those who sincerely cared for him. Had we known, we might have been there to thank you in person. In closing, thank you to EDFP for allowing this opportunity.
Larinda Yvette Bill
Fort Hall, Idaho
