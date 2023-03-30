Dear future school shooter

After yet another senseless school shooting my hope is that maybe this letter will speak to you in some way. I won’t pretend to know you or the depths of your pain, I couldn’t begin to understand what one goes through in their own private version of hell. I do, however, know that most of us at one time or another have been bullied, victimized, felt contempt and hatred, been abused and felt invisible.

Unfortunately, the world is an imperfect place, but it can also be an amazing gift most of us take for granted. Feelings are fleeting, they are not good or bad, just feelings and what you might feel now, is not forever, as dire and overwhelming as it may seem. Avenging, hate or making a name for yourself in infamy is not the answer.

I’m not writing this because I’m anyone special, but I do know the greatest of despair. I know how dark and desperate depression makes us feel. I know this because I have known the greatest of love and the most devastating of loss. Targeting others with your hate will not lesson the degree of hate you have.

Darkness yields darkness. Killing innocent victims, regardless of reason, is a cowardly action. The pain inflicted magnifies in ways inconceivable, but so will the hatred you will have thrust upon you and death will not change that. And for what? You will not even the score. You will not feel joy. My guess is if you could see the true devastation of your “plan” you might think twice about the reason behind it.

My hope in reading this is you will reach out, there are people that care about the pain you feel, the anger and isolation, the abuse or neglect … but we can’t help you if you don’t let us. There are other ways to deal with the feelings you have, remember you are not good or bad … yet. Once you execute that plan, there is not a second chance, no I’m sorry, no understanding and no taking it back.

Be brave enough to talk and deal with the hardest of feelings, not punish the innocent who have nothing to do with what you are going through. Reach out to us, counselors, nurses, teachers, clergy, ANYONE – let us help you before there is no turning back. The best revenge is to be the best version of yourself and prove the haters wrong.

Roberta Andreozzi

Elko