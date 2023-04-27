Editor:

It is very surprising that during the current legislative session SB90 is being proposed — a bizarre effort to designate the “wild” mustang as the official state animal of the State of Nevada.

As a third generation Nevadan, the desert bighorn sheep is (and, for me, also has been) the iconic symbol of the Battle Born state. As published in the RGJ almost a decade ago, Nevada desert bighorn sheep are a symbol of rugged life — plain and simple. Moreover, that same article proposed the question whether “… there’s a more perfect state animal for Nevada than the desert bighorn …” — well, the feral horse is not the “perfect” replacement animal, nor should a nonnative animal ever be considered.

In 1973, before I was born, the majestic desert bighorn sheep became the official State of Nevada animal, and, as stated by an NDOW representative, “The [desert] bighorn [sheep] is representative of everything about Nevada.” However, as currently proposed, SB90 threatens this symbolic native animal that, in my opinion, as well as so many other Nevadans, is as meaningful as our state motto — Battle Born.

Now, in the 50th year of being designated as the state animal, a minority of individuals and legislators seek to strip away such a powerful symbol to our great state. Unlike feral horses, desert bighorn sheep are native to the region, and do not pose a threat to our scarce water resources, nor other wild animals.

As studies have shown, excess and ill-managed feral horse herds have a direct impact on the undue and unnecessary degradation of Nevada’s public lands and erode the limited water sources in areas that the herds have overpopulated. BLM studies indicate that without natural predators, feral horse populations substantially increase annually, doubling every four years — a troubling statistic and a burden to the scarce resources.

The battle for survival of the native desert bighorn sheep to remain as the state animal should not be up for debate. There’s a reason why the desert bighorn sheep has remained our great state symbol for 50 years and should never be replaced by such a controversial nonnative species.

