Letter: Democrats and the environment

Editor:

Global warming is not a Democratic issue. I am a Republican who believes in global warming and believes that we need to reduce greenhouse gasses. I know that puts me in the minority but that’s not why I’m writing. I’m writing to dispel the myth that the Democrats are the party who protects the environment.

I can’t imagine anything more destructive to our planet than the Kyoto agreement which was simply a way for Liberals to hold the planet hostage to fulfill their belief that we should penalize wealthy nations to subsidize poor ones. Everyone gets carbon credits but if a developed nation uses too many they can buy some from an undeveloped one. Great, so everyone continues burn fossil fuels because who is going to criticize a poor nation for trying to keep up with the world even if they go over their limit?

Besides being stupid and ineffective, what it did was convince Republicans that climate change is nothing more than liberal pablum trying to redistribute the world's wealth. Battle lines have since been drawn with Republicans believing it is a liberal trick but I still find it hard to believe that liberals would hold the world hostage (if they really believe in climate change) to further their socialist agenda. That’s why I don’t believe that we can say that the Democrats are the party that wants to protect the environment.