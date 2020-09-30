Letter: Democrats controlled by radicals

Editor:

The upcoming election cannot be over soon enough. While supporters of the President hold huge patriotic rallies including motorcycle rallies and boat rallies supporters of the Democratic nominee riot, burn down cities, and loot stores.

I supported the once great Democratic party for many years, but no more! Today's party has become controlled by radicals who have turned the party into something ugly, dangerous, and destructive to America. The party has presented no viable Presidential candidates with the exception of Tulsi Gabbard who was too smart, patriotic, a military officer and an independent thinker who the radicals could not control so the party shunned her like a rattlesnake.

The current panic by the Democrats is another example of lunacy, President Trump will nominate a new Supreme Court Justice whether before the election or after, doesn't really make any difference.

The great American silent majority has been watching the unbelievable lunacy by the Democratic party and is not happy. President Trump will not only be reelected but we wouldn't be surprised if he is reelected by the biggest landslide in the country's history.

Frank C. Gardner

Fernley

