Letter: Democrats muck out Nevada's mining industry

During these unprecedented times, every job in Nevada is more precious than gold. Nevada’s economy has been hit hard by shutdowns that came as a result of the pandemic and working families in our state have struggled through this past year. Countless Nevadans, particularly in our communities, have relied on their stable jobs in the mining industry to make it through these difficult times. Mines across the state have stayed open, and found ways to keep our economy moving, and our friends and neighbors employed, in a safe and productive way.

Nevada mining supports emerging markets, industries, and cutting-edge technologies across the United States and around the globe. Mining has been, and remains, a staple of Nevada’s economy for almost 200 years, surviving booms and busts, recessions, depressions, technological change, and even a pandemic.

Through all of that, the most damaging thing that Nevada’s mining industry has faced may be the proposals supported by Governor Sisolak and the Democrats in the Legislature. They want to dramatically increase the tax burden of Nevada’s mining companies and potentially run them out of the state.