Letter: Dems should pay for failed impeachment

Editor:

I would like to know exactly how many taxpayer dollars the Democrat Party has caused to be squandered away over the past three-plus years in order to satisfy their phony investigations, their never-ending witch hunt, and the equally phony impeachment proceedings they have forced upon the President, his family, and the American people. Their continual attempts to nullify the 2016 election results, to destroy a sitting president, has become not only alarming, but also disgusting.

The Democrats and their pet RINO should be made to re-pay every red cent they have cost the American taxpayers. They demanded their impeachment trial, they got it, and lost it. They should have to pay everything back, and then some. The Republican Party should give Romney the proverbial boot for being such a constant back-stabber. Since he seems to enjoy voting with the Democrats so much he should just join the party of Socialism/Marxism and be done with it. Republicans don’t need another McCain – one was enough!

I would also like to know when the Attorney General of these United States is going to indict and prosecute the guilty individuals of the past administration, their Deep State operatives, and any in Congress who collaborated with criminal intent in this failed coup attempt against our duly-elected President.