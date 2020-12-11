Letter: Developing a herd mentality

Editor:

Fauci, in love with the camera and a career bureaucrat, has been with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1968. He is not actually an immunologist, an epidemiologist or a virologist; he has a medical degree in internal medicine. He has consistently contradicted himself and has done a complete 180 on masks, and has committed the Rules For Thee, But Not For Me, as practiced by many politicians.

A recent study suggested cloth masks were problematic because they retained moisture, had poor filtration and may actually spread the virus. Yet the CDC continues to recommend them. It has even flip-flopped on whether the virus is airborne. They do not ask; they mandate! Do they believe we all are brainless and irresponsible?

The action of liberal progressives is identified by a sort of power to do things one would never do alone. It is a contagion, almost hypnotic, whereby an individual sacrifices his personal beliefs to its collective interest. Some of this acceptance is in direct opposition to one’s character, beliefs and habits. Individuals are no longer themselves, but have become robotic. LaBon, the 19th century psychologist, called this “collective hallucination,” where every soundbite of the day is regurgitated just because it is asserted as legitimate, whether or not it is factual.