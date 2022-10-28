 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Different ways to vote

Editor:

The County Commission can't make a decision on Dominion machines or paper ballots. I have an idea to help them. If you wish to continue with Dominion voting machines, use them. If you want paper ballots, carefully fill out your mail in ballot with blue ink and follow directions while putting your ballot in the envelope. Then you can mail it. Or even better take it to Clerk's office or to your polling place. There it will be scanned for signature verification and you're welcome to show them your ID. Once it's verified it goes into a secure box for later counting. Trump suggests voting on election day or at least latest part of early voting. But at the very least please vote.

I would like to see a list of all voters who voted in the last general election listed in the EDFP. In the past the EDFP used to post lists of registered voters. We have some precincts with over 100% voter turnout in Elko County 2020 general election per approved Canvas. Main thing is to Please Vote!

Richard Sandoz

Spring Creek

