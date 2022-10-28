Letter: Different ways to vote

The County Commission can't make a decision on Dominion machines or paper ballots. I have an idea to help them. If you wish to continue with Dominion voting machines, use them. If you want paper ballots, carefully fill out your mail in ballot with blue ink and follow directions while putting your ballot in the envelope. Then you can mail it. Or even better take it to Clerk's office or to your polling place. There it will be scanned for signature verification and you're welcome to show them your ID. Once it's verified it goes into a secure box for later counting. Trump suggests voting on election day or at least latest part of early voting. But at the very least please vote.