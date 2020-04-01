Letter: Disagree with governor's drug restriction

Editor:

As President of the Nevada Osteopathic Medical Association, I am advocating for Nevada’s Osteopathic Physicians when I say that I wholeheartedly disagree with Governor Sisolak's restrictions on the drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

This “emergency regulation,” enacted without the input of any physician advocacy group in the state is truly short-sighted and violates the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship; it is the physician who sees a patient on a regular basis that has the best ability to judge a patient’s status.

It is the physician’s ability to assess, as an outpatient, that a novel coronavirus infected patient is showing signs of significant clinical worsening (i.e., developing viral pneumonia) and there is a critical opportunity or window of therapeutic intervention in which a medication or other intervention can slow down or stop this process from advancing to the stage where more significant sequelae could occur and hospitalization would be required. That is, if we can use something to prevent the onset of the process that could lead to the significant life-threatening condition known as acute respiratory distress syndrome, it would be imperative to do so. To wait until that person is admitted to the hospital can often be too late to take advantage of this critical window of therapeutic intervention.