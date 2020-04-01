Letter: Disagree with governor's drug restriction

Editor:
As President of the Nevada Osteopathic Medical Association, I am advocating for Nevada’s Osteopathic Physicians when I say that I wholeheartedly disagree with Governor Sisolak's restrictions on the drugs, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
This “emergency regulation,” enacted without the input of any physician advocacy group in the state is truly short-sighted and violates the sanctity of the physician-patient relationship; it is the physician who sees a patient on a regular basis that has the best ability to judge a patient’s status.
It is the physician’s ability to assess, as an outpatient, that a novel coronavirus infected patient is showing signs of significant clinical worsening (i.e., developing viral pneumonia) and there is a critical opportunity or window of therapeutic intervention in which a medication or other intervention can slow down or stop this process from advancing to the stage where more significant sequelae could occur and hospitalization would be required. That is, if we can use something to prevent the onset of the process that could lead to the significant life-threatening condition known as acute respiratory distress syndrome, it would be imperative to do so. To wait until that person is admitted to the hospital can often be too late to take advantage of this critical window of therapeutic intervention.
Although there are no specific large center randomized trials of hydroxychloroquine, its safety profile is well-established in the treatment of malaria and rheumatological conditions. Additionally, there are literally thousands of case reports from doctors and other providers around the world describing the therapeutic benefits of hydroxychloroquine against the COVID-19. This alone, in my humble opinion, takes this evidence from strictly anecdotal to one that indicates likely benefit and thus it should be allowed to be used, within specific parameters, for the treatment of this pandemic virus.
Bruce Fong, DO
President
Nevada Osteopathic Medical Association
