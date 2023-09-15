With all of the continued chaos and fatigue in this country by former President Trump, I have an idea to remove him from the ballot in 2024. It's not a new idea, however voters should read and think about it before it's too late to protest. The GOP needs new blood and must move forward from the tyranny, towards democracy.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.