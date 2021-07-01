Letter: Do you want to be able to choose?

Editor:

Many people know that for weeks I have been contacting our local ELECTED officials, including the County Commissioners, the School Board Trustees, and City Council members because we are anticipating that there will be a state mandate that is worse than the masks. Even after discovering that masks don’t work and in fact are dangerous, there are places locally that expect masks to be worn still.

My intention has been to pass a resolution similar to what Lander County adopted that would prohibit “vaccine passports” because the experimental injection is causing severe side effects and even many deaths. The risk of the virus and the risk of the injection are actually similar according to a recently published peer-reviewed article.

“Currently, our estimates show that we have to accept four fatal and 16 serious side effects per 100,000 vaccinations in order to save the lives of 2–11 individuals per 100,000 vaccinations, placing risks and benefits on the same order of magnitude.” See the full article here: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/9/7/693/htm