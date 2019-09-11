Editor:
I am writing this letter to express my unhappiness and heartbreak that the BLM will offer Nevada's pristine land for fossil fuel destruction as a part of their quarterly oil and gas lease sales. Nevada is my home and yours too. We need to protect our land for the future generations to enjoy.
We must reject the BLM's plan to lease these lands. We need your help to write a story about this greed. We do not want to wait until the earth has been destroyed to find out that we cannot eat money nor breathe money.
If we sit and do nothing, beautiful places such as Success Loop, Harrison Pass, Ruby Marshes and Lakes, the Ruby Mountains, Cherry Creek, and even Great Basin National Park will be destroyed. Please listen to the voices of the residents who live close to these parts of Nevada. These Nevadans rely on the land for jobs and tourists have visited these places and brought in millions for economic improvement.
Fossil fuel extraction on public lands makes up a quarter of this country's emissions and Nevada is seeing the effects of a warming planet more than ever. Last year, 147 Nevadans died from heat exposure -- a number that has grown over the years. We cannot allow this disturbing trend to go unchecked.
Please help the people speak up by telling this story. Together we can protect our lands and keep jobs for residents who live in the vicinity of where BLM will be destroying. Please do not let oil and gas companies take over our future.
Kara Thornton
Las Vegas
