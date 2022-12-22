Letter: Don’t skip out on health insurance

Editor:

As an Elko native, I know that the challenges we face to accessible health care are greater than those living in urban areas. We have less resources and less options for care, so while health insurance might not be at the top of your wishlist this year, I’ll tell you why it should be.

If someone who is uninsured experiences an emergency, that medical bill could be upward of $30,000, maybe more. Even worse, doctors can turn away uninsured patients if the injury is not life threatening.

Fortunately, there are options for you on NevadaHealthLink.com, Nevada’s marketplace for affordable and qualified plans. Some may even be able to find a $0 plan with no monthly premium, thanks to federal tax credits available. The plan’s deductible might be high, but it will still end up saving you money in case of an emergency. While preventive care is covered before the deductible, all plans, no matter the cost, are required to cover services such as lab testing, prescription drugs, ambulatory, maternity and more (some of these may be subject to copays, deductibles and coinsurance).

It’s worth it.

Open enrollment through NevadaHealthLink.com is going on through January 15, 2023. This could be your only chance to enroll, unless experiencing a qualifying life event.

Searching for health insurance online can be a daunting process, and if not careful, you could end up with insurance that does not have a network in Elko county. This could leave you with limited benefits, oftentimes no coverage, and hundreds of robocalls. Find free local assistance, like me, on NevadaHealthLink.com or call me directly at 775-340-5136 to help connect you with a qualified insurance plan.

If you’re not insured, now is the time to get covered.

Andrew Polish

Elko