 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Don't come caroling without a mask

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

This year we have a lovely spray of holly on our front door.

However, we have also added something new ... it's a nice big sign right under the cheerful holly. It says, "To any Christmas carolers who've come to serenade us, please be wearing masks, or we're not opening our door. We guess there might not be any snickerdoodles or hot chocolate for YOU this year."

If you don't believe us, just come check out our front door.

Would we lie?

Have a SAFE and merry Christmas everybody.

Bob and Kate Alston

South Fork

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News