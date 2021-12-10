Letter: Don't come caroling without a mask

Editor:
This year we have a lovely spray of holly on our front door.
However, we have also added something new ... it's a nice big sign right under the cheerful holly. It says, "To any Christmas carolers who've come to serenade us, please be wearing masks, or we're not opening our door. We guess there might not be any snickerdoodles or hot chocolate for YOU this year."
If you don't believe us, just come check out our front door.
Would we lie?
Have a SAFE and merry Christmas everybody.
Bob and Kate Alston
South Fork