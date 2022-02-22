Letter: Don't cut Medicare Advantage

Editor:

I hear Congress may be considering cuts to an important program that is helping keep over 200,000 seniors in Nevada healthy, and I want to express why that is a bad idea.

As a geologist, I love to travel around Elko and rural Nevada looking for fossils, opals and other lithic treasures. So, I know the importance of having an insurance plan that goes with me wherever I venture. I’m retired, but I still keep up an active and healthy lifestyle, and I want to stay that way!

For too many people, though, getting older can make it difficult to prioritize our health and wellbeing. Many seniors have great difficulty finding a health care program that provides the care and benefits needed at a reasonable price. This is why I am such a fan of the Medicare Advantage plans. These plans have consistently low premiums and cap out-of-pocket costs so that medical expenses will never wipe out your life savings!

Not worrying about health care costs means that seniors can focus on living an active, healthy life. From wellness programs and gym memberships to preventative screenings and integrated benefits, Medicare Advantage focuses on avoiding illness and keeping plan members out of the hospital.

As the former Development Director for the Nevada Diabetes Association, I know the value of good health – and Medicare Advantage is doing everything right to ensure seniors stay focused on staying healthy.

I hope that Senator Rosen continues to support Medicare Advantage in Congress!

Diana Kern

Reno

