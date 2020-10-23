Letter: Don't let Covid delay mammogram

Editor:

Many will recognize my name from the 30 years I was at the Committee Against Domestic Violence, including as the Executive Director for 21 years and building Harbor House. What most don’t know is why I resigned. In December 2016, I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Even after two surgeries my prognosis was poor.

I’m writing today to encourage every woman to advocate for herself, her daughters, sisters and mothers. “Early detection saves lives” and I believe I am living proof of that.

I have an annual mammogram every year. And have no doubt my monthly self-exam made a difference. As women, we know our bodies better than a doctor who examines us once a year. During a self-exam, we know if there is something different from last month. I found the mass between my annual mammograms/exams, ironically exactly halfway. My oncologist said my monthly exam helped diagnose an aggressive breast cancer that wouldn’t have been found for another six months. That means I might not be here today.