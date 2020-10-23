Letter: Don't let Covid delay mammogram

Editor:
Many will recognize my name from the 30 years I was at the Committee Against Domestic Violence, including as the Executive Director for 21 years and building Harbor House. What most don’t know is why I resigned. In December 2016, I was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Even after two surgeries my prognosis was poor.
I’m writing today to encourage every woman to advocate for herself, her daughters, sisters and mothers. “Early detection saves lives” and I believe I am living proof of that.
I have an annual mammogram every year. And have no doubt my monthly self-exam made a difference. As women, we know our bodies better than a doctor who examines us once a year. During a self-exam, we know if there is something different from last month. I found the mass between my annual mammograms/exams, ironically exactly halfway. My oncologist said my monthly exam helped diagnose an aggressive breast cancer that wouldn’t have been found for another six months. That means I might not be here today.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. The news says many are avoiding their mammograms and annual exam due to Covid-19. As a woman who has fought the breast cancer fight and is counting the days to get to that all important 5-year mark, I’m asking you to be proactive when it comes to your health. You are too important as a mother, a daughter, a sister and a grandmother to not take care of yourself first.
The world, and especially our country, need more strong women. Women who lift other women up, who stand together side by side, advocate for each other, and live bravely. So please, schedule your mammogram, do your self-exams and together as women, we will make “cancer a word not a sentence."
Yvette Waters
Elko
