Letter: Don't let US become a socialist state

Editor:

As a Nevada veteran sworn to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic, I had more than one good reason to fly the Stars and Stripes at half-staff on Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day:

1. To honor all those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our beloved country, and

2. To display my anger and disgust towards the Democrats’ criminal corruption of one of our most sacred rights – my right to vote in an honest election process.

It is apparent to practically anyone with a normal thought process that approximately 99 out of 100 deceased and otherwise illegitimate voters in Nevada and the other so-called swing states raised themselves up, went to the polls in the wee hours of Nov. 3-4, and cast just enough votes to take President Trump’s commanding lead away, to swing the election to “B/D” Biden and his appointed successor, Commie/la – Obama Pelosi; and what many of us now call the M.D.P.A. (the Marxist-Democrat Party of America).