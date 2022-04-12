Letter: Downtown food trucks: A missed opportunity

Editor:

Over the years we have seen many attempts to revitalize Elko’s downtown. Some have been successful, some have not, and others have had mixed success. Even with these initiatives stores are still closing doors, buildings falling into disrepair, and a district with so much potential still largely ignored.

It is especially hard when new businesses open up in the downtown. These are our neighbors who put their heart and soul into making the operation successful only to immediately have the deck stacked against them from a limited population to draw from, recent pandemic stress, and a city that does not seem to have any interest in economic growth.

What is an easy way to bring people downtown? Food! We all like to eat, especially, good food. One thing that is occurring in Elko is a renaissance of food trucks. All over town trucks are serving delicious treats, meals, and drinks. If you have not tried them, I highly recommend you do!

Recently, I asked why trucks were never in the parking lots between Railroad and Commercial as it seemed like perfect proximity to bars, stores, and the new brewery. I was informed that ordinances made it prohibitive and expensive to operate on city property. This is a squandered opportunity for our community.

Why not cordon off an area on weekends and give the opportunity to food trucks to set up for business? (Say near the Centennial Tower) This is an easy, relatively low-cost way to bring our own community to a centralized place to socialize, attract interstate travelers looking for a bite to eat, and maybe get people to spend some time and cash in our downtown businesses. Who knows, maybe over time this could grow into a sanctioned “Food Truck Fridays” sort of event that would attract musicians, craft vendors, and others.

Let’s come together as a community to support our neighbors by amending an ordinance that artificially stifles economic activity. Let’s make something where we can get together after a busy work week to have good conversation with friends and a delicious bite to eat.

Andrew Ostendorf

Elko

