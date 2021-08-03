Letter: Educational malpractice

Editor:

You would think our school system’s number one priority would be to educate our children in academic pursuits instead of providing them with a one-size fits all schooling in order to eradicate educational differences. They are using our tax dollars to replace traditional education with culturally responsive teaching and learning which is just another government word-manipulation to hide a thinly veiled implementation of Cultural Race Theory.

Our elementary classrooms have become hotbeds of anti-Christian extremism, pitting minorities against whites, children against the authority of parents, denying, if not outright lying, about the greatness of America and its history.

Schools’ priority should be to educate our youth in academic pursuits in order to prepare them for a future with the ability to care for themselves, not to usurp the responsibility of parents to guide and shape their development.

For five days a week, nine months a year we trustingly turn over our children to the government. We have seen scholastic performance bottom out, as by the government’s own admission, less than one-third of the children have a basic proficiency in the basics of reading, writing, math, history or science.