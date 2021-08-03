Letter: Educational malpractice

Editor:
You would think our school system’s number one priority would be to educate our children in academic pursuits instead of providing them with a one-size fits all schooling in order to eradicate educational differences. They are using our tax dollars to replace traditional education with culturally responsive teaching and learning which is just another government word-manipulation to hide a thinly veiled implementation of Cultural Race Theory.
Our elementary classrooms have become hotbeds of anti-Christian extremism, pitting minorities against whites, children against the authority of parents, denying, if not outright lying, about the greatness of America and its history.
Schools’ priority should be to educate our youth in academic pursuits in order to prepare them for a future with the ability to care for themselves, not to usurp the responsibility of parents to guide and shape their development.
For five days a week, nine months a year we trustingly turn over our children to the government. We have seen scholastic performance bottom out, as by the government’s own admission, less than one-third of the children have a basic proficiency in the basics of reading, writing, math, history or science.
We fork over more than $1 trillion in local, state and federal taxes each year for “education.” This is fraud. Today the schools offer guaranteed ignorance. But for a lot of parents, it is the most convenient “sitting” service there is.
The potential and future of our offspring is at stake; it is not easy to remove them from the ideology teaching, the brainwashing, the politics and leftist dismantling of our American culture that seeks to displace all prior traditions and institutions. It is an outright outrage that they embrace homosexuality, transgenderism and more.
Homeschooling in one year has nearly doubled and private and Christian schools have also experienced substantial growth. So, what’s next? For better or worse, children have always been our future. Our Founders made no provision for an education policy at the federal level, so it is up to the states, private associations, families and churches to restore the education of children.
Who will step up? You?
Thelma Homer
Elko