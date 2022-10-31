Letter: Elect John Garrard for Assembly 33

Editor:

I met John Garrard not long after I arrived in the Elko and Spring Creek area six years ago.

John is running for Nevada Assembly 33. He was born in the Great Basin and raised in the Elko area.

He is decorated veteran and a dedicated father. He makes his home north of Elko on a ranch he inherited.

John spent more than two decades serving as corpsman, providing medical care to Coast Guard, Navy and Marine soldiers -- including a tour in the Gulf War.

He is also a trained biologist, holds a master's degree and is a shooting instructor. John has also held positions of Fireman, EMT and Journeyman Carpenter.

John is a member of the LDS church and also the local Native American colony.

He worked hard to get the solar power initiative passed and understands the importance rural health care, broadband internet, education and water rights.

John is a moderate; which means he will put the needs of Eastern Nevada first. He is running to serve all of rural Nevada.

John's opponent listed his official address as his Real Estate office in Las Vegas. Do we really want to send our rural Assembly seat to Clark County?

I know John to be very smart, well read and informed. He has a lot of good ideas and knows the needs of rural Nevada.

As your Assemblyman, John will fight for rural Nevada and never back down.

Please join me and vote for John Garrard for Assembly 33.

Steve Anderson

Spring Creek