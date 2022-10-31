 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Elect John Garrard for Assembly 33

  • 0
Letters mailbox

Editor:

I met John Garrard not long after I arrived in the Elko and Spring Creek area six years ago.

John is running for Nevada Assembly 33. He was born in the Great Basin and raised in the Elko area.

He is decorated veteran and a dedicated father. He makes his home north of Elko on a ranch he inherited.

John spent more than two decades serving as corpsman, providing medical care to Coast Guard, Navy and Marine soldiers -- including a tour in the Gulf War.

He is also a trained biologist, holds a master's degree and is a shooting instructor. John has also held positions of Fireman, EMT and Journeyman Carpenter.

John is a member of the LDS church and also the local Native American colony.

He worked hard to get the solar power initiative passed and understands the importance rural health care, broadband internet, education and water rights.

People are also reading…

John is a moderate; which means he will put the needs of Eastern Nevada first. He is running to serve all of rural Nevada.

John's opponent listed his official address as his Real Estate office in Las Vegas. Do we really want to send our rural Assembly seat to Clark County?

I know John to be very smart, well read and informed. He has a lot of good ideas and knows the needs of rural Nevada.

As your Assemblyman, John will fight for rural Nevada and never back down.

Please join me and vote for John Garrard for Assembly 33.

Steve Anderson

Spring Creek

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hand counting ballots is absurd

Letter: Hand counting ballots is absurd

The erosion in voter confidence is a direct threat to our democracy. And it was sadly perpetuated by a petulant man child who refused to accept the results of the 2020 elections.

Letter from Elko Schools Superintendent CJ Anderson

Letter from Elko Schools Superintendent CJ Anderson

As we near Election Day, we have seen our ECSD School Board Meetings used as a forum to interrupt important business and deceptively detract from the very positive ways we are moving forward after a tumultuous two to three years.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News