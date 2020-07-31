Letter: Elect Patrica Ackerman

Elect Patrica Ackerman

Several years ago, at a “Meet the Candidates” forum at the Carson City Community Center, I heard Mark Amodei say, “If you don’t like the job I’m doing, then you can vote me out.”

Patricia Ackerman has my vote for Nevada Congressional District 2 in November. In this uncertain time, Congressman Amodei voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which could leave more than 300,000 Nevadans without health care. He also voted “No” on the House-passed HEROES act, which includes providing billions in direct relief to American families and a moratorium on evictions, as well as funding universal voting by mail, calling it “partisan,” saying it “will not accomplish anything in terms of getting America back on track.”