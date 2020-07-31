Letter: Elect Patrica Ackerman

Elect Patrica Ackerman
Several years ago, at a “Meet the Candidates” forum at the Carson City Community Center, I heard Mark Amodei say, “If you don’t like the job I’m doing, then you can vote me out.”
I’ll take you up on that, Congressman Amodei.
Patricia Ackerman has my vote for Nevada Congressional District 2 in November. In this uncertain time, Congressman Amodei voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), which could leave more than 300,000 Nevadans without health care. He also voted “No” on the House-passed HEROES act, which includes providing billions in direct relief to American families and a moratorium on evictions, as well as funding universal voting by mail, calling it “partisan,” saying it “will not accomplish anything in terms of getting America back on track.”
Hmm…I think I know a way of getting Nevada back on track. Vote for Patricia Ackerman this November 3rd.
Cindi Burrows
Carson City
