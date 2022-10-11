Letter: Elect the constitutionally literate

Editor:

Never has there been a more opportune time to correct the undermining of our constitutional republic and the manipulating by divisive progressive liberals to create a global government. Caused by the indoctrination of progressive ideology, our liberties, economic woes, our moral free-fall, the war with our legal system, hatred for capitalism and property rights, plus the turning upside-down of everything that made our country the greatest nation in the history of the world, is a cancer that will destroy America. We cannot let this happen!

Our institutions, schools, and the media have so indoctrinated the voting class that many do not pursue the knowledge and critical thinking needed for sound choices. Many just put an X for whoever sounds the best, looks the best, or Yeah! whoever promises the most. Some simply vote party affiliation without having a clue as to the philosophy of the candidates selected.

Our nation is $30 trillion in debt plus trillions in unfunded liabilities. We are broke!

Our lifestyles have been altered and we have become pawns (called “useful idiots” by Stalin) mandated to follow their evil agendas: increased spending, enormous deficits, unbalanced budgets (or none at all) and worse, efforts to rewrite our history, which if you dare protest, you are demonized, marginalized, branded as terrorist, bigot, racist, white supremist, and other vile name-calling. They dislike capitalism and Christianity almost to the point of vitriolic hatred. They believe in the redistribution of wealth and will plunder and steal from those who are productive to give to those who are not; there isn’t a social, environmental program or a tax they don’t like.

Efforts to tighten up legal voter registrations have been met with rage, stating discrimination against minorities. This is nothing but a power play to manipulate our voting process. What a MESS!

Do you want “business as usual” in Washington D.C.? Do you want to lose America’s battle for constitutional principles and find yourself steeped in even deeper socialistic Big Government ideology? It is time to reform political offices, protect our liberties, so, study choices carefully. It is better to be served than controlled!

Thelma Homer

Elko