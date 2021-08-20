Letter: Election not a fairy tale

Editor:

This is in response to the "commentary" of Tony Lesperance and his "Fairy tale" election.

The writer indicated that the evil party of Democrats and the Chinese government worked together to elect Joe Biden in some way neither he, nor anyone else can begin to explain.

A conspiracy theory is, and will always be, just a theory unless solid proof is offered to prove its validity.

This big "lie" is an attempt to overturn a legal election with absolutely NO evidence provided to dispute its accuracy. How seven million more votes for Joe Biden than Donald Trump are fradulent is beyond anyone's capacity to comprehend.

This is an attempt to discredit our election system and thus, our democracy.

Kate Alston

Spring Creek

