Editor:
My name is J.R. Murphy and I am the head baseball coach for Truckee High School.
I am writing as I recently found out that Shane Gilligan was let go from coaching the Elko High School Baseball Team. This news was devastating to me to hear. Shane has been nothing but great to me as a newer coach in the league and has supported me in my five years as Truckee’s head coach.
I always enjoy playing the Elko High baseball team because I know we will be playing a respectful and very well coached team. Of all the other teams in our league, Shane has those boys playing the game they way it is meant to be played. Other teams in the league are unfortunately not like this and coaches allow kids to act like children rather than young adults.
I can tell he does a great job and has led the Elko High baseball team to great success over the years I have competed with them as the Truckee coach. It hurts me to find out that he will not be back, and I truly believe that the program will not be the same without him.
I grew up with the words integrity and character instilled in my beliefs and it is not common when you run across a person who fits the same qualities and thoughts as you.
My words may not be a deal breaker, and I certainly don’t know the full story, but I think it would be a mistake to not have him as the head coach for baseball at Elko High.
Thank you for your time in reading this.
J.R. Murphy
Truckee High School
Head Baseball Coach
