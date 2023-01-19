Letter: Elko commissioners see the light

Editor:

The Elko County Health Board, composed of Elko County's five Republican County Commissioners, the Republican County Sheriff and one medical professional did the right thing in rejecting a citizen's proposal for a moratorium on COVID vaccines and advertising their availability.

The agenda item, which garnered the attention of the national media, was presented by Vernon Hatch who claims the vaccine is made up of snake venom and microchips. It gave me an idea for a new multi-discipline academic program where students study herpetology and computer technology.

Hatch claims he is presenting "research" and the Health Board should weigh such a claim before wasting taxpayers' time and money hearing such nonsense. To give Hatch a little bit of credit, he has indeed engaged in a small part of legitimate research called a "literature review". In research, this is actually the second step in a multi-step process. However, legitimate research engages in an EXHAUSTIVE literature review, where the researcher examines ALL available information on a topic. Clearly this did not happen, nor did any of the multiple additional steps in legitimate research. Hatch conveniently jumps to his ridiculous conclusion.

All that being said, the best news Elko County residents heard were statements by GOP Commissioners Andreozzi, Karr and Steninger who all agreed the government has no place in making health care decisions for Americans. Their statements addressed the broad spectrum of healthcare provision. I couldn't agree with them more. From vaccines to reproductive health care, the government has no place in the examination room.

Thank you Commissioners. You are seeing the light.

John Rice

Elko