Letter: Elko County fighting for gun rights

Editor:
In the Red Flag dispute, it's already been established that Gov. Sisolak doesn’t care about northern rural Nevada, quote February 19, 2018, Republican Governors Association News, "Sisolak Writes Off Nevada’s Rural Voters."
During the public hearings in 2019 we were basically locked out from making points. This in itself is uncalled for.
It’s not my fault that mentally sick people get their hands on guns and kill innocent people. Yes, we can’t forget the tragic incidents but why should I be punished for it?
-- Las Vegas CiCi’s Pizza/Walmart, June 8, 2014, victims Las Vegas police officers Officer Igor Soldo, 31, and officer Alyn Beck, 41; Good Samaritan Joseph Robert Wilcox, 31.
-- Carson City, Nevada, Sept. 6, 2011, 5 dead, 7 injured, 2 were National Guard members. Florence Donovan-Gunderson, 67, Nevada National Guard Major Heath Kelly, 35, Nevada National Guard Sgt 1st Class Miranda McElhiney, 31 Nevada National Guard Sgt 1st Class Christian Riege, 38.
-- Las Vegas shooting, Route 91 neon sleepover, 58 dead, 869 injured on Oct. 1, 2017.
In my mine safety and health training I’ve done dedications to all victims of the above shootings.
I’m a soldier for life, this is my oath: "I, (state name of enlistee), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (So help me God)."
But if the orders that were given are illegal then we have a right to refuse those orders. I would ask that we as Elko County fight this unconstitutional law to the fullest. May god be with you all. We need to fight these unconstitutional laws or we'll end up like Virginia.
Thank you for your time. And GOD BLESS US ALL.
Gary Evertson
Spring Creek