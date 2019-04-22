{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Editor:

In response to the letter from Mike Laughlin in Lamoille. I’m in agreement with Mr. Laughlin in regards to Northeastern Nevada not having much of a say in what takes place in our county. We the people of Elko County must pull together and unify for our future.

As a 12-year resident of Lamoille from Las Vegas, I’m sure not wanting Vegas cronies to control Elko County.

Michael Nordwig

Lamoille

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments