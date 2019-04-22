Editor:
In response to the letter from Mike Laughlin in Lamoille. I’m in agreement with Mr. Laughlin in regards to Northeastern Nevada not having much of a say in what takes place in our county. We the people of Elko County must pull together and unify for our future.
As a 12-year resident of Lamoille from Las Vegas, I’m sure not wanting Vegas cronies to control Elko County.
Michael Nordwig
Lamoille
