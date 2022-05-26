Letter: Elko police group endorses Drake for judge

Recently, the Elko Police Officer’s Association gathered to discuss an endorsement for the office of Justice of the Peace. The present members of the association voted unanimously to endorse Bryan Drake.

The association’s endorsement recognizes Bryan Drake’s steadfast commitment to upholding the constitution, and performing his duties effectively, with integrity, and professionalism. Bryan Drake currently serves his community as a Sergeant of the Detective Division.

Members of the association have discussed, jokingly, to abstain from a vote to not lose a valuable and respected member of our department. These jests speak to the credibility and value of Bryan’s experience within our department. It is our belief that Bryan will take these qualities, and more, with him, if elected and continue to be indispensable to our community.