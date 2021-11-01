Letter: Elko virus precautions not enforced

Elko virus precautions not enforced

Editor:

It’s no accident that Elko is having a massive COVID outbreak. Our local employers are acting like the pandemic doesn’t exist.

They are making people come into the office and not enforcing masking, social distancing, or quarantine requirements. They are not granting any (legally required) extra paid sick leave for COVID cases, so if someone does get sick or has to quarantine, they will face potentially weeks of lost wages unless they just keep it to themselves so they can come in and get everyone else sick.

In October alone, Elko County has had 1,647 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths. To put that number in perspective, during the whole of WWII, Elko County lost 32 residents in combat.

We are at war. We are being ravaged by a deadly and highly contagious pandemic, and yet if you look at any of our streets, shops, or offices, you would be hard-pressed to tell any problem existed.

Many stores and restaurants have signs on the doors saying masks are required, but they are doing nothing to enforce them. People walk around freely, maskless and unvaccinated while their neighbors are drowning in their own bodily fluids.

We are hiding our heads in the sand while our city burns, and we are paying the price for our denial.

Joel Croteau

Elko

