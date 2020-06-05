Letter: Ellison endorses Steninger
Letter: Ellison endorses Steninger

Dear Citizens of Elko County,

I have known and worked with County Commissioner Rex Steninger since they owned and operated the Elko Daily Free Press. As a Nevada State Assemblyman, we have worked on many important issues together such as land and water rights. Rex has proven to be a voice of the people and has a great open-door policy. Rex is always willing to stand up for the people he represents no matter what the issue is. Therefore, I am endorsing and supporting Rex Steninger for re-election. Please join me on June 9 to help re-elect Rex Steninger for Elko County Commission.

John Ellison

Nevada State Assemblyman

