Letter: Employer keeps everyone working

Editor:

I wanted to take the time to thank our boss and the owner of Vogue laundry services Jimmy Meeks. He has kept everyone working. One shift takes a week off while the other shift works the shift that is off gets the same amount of hours as the shift that worked they get paid vacation time that he is paying out of his pocket.

They have purchased lunch and breakfast for us from all the businesses in town which is helping our local businesses stay open. He has went above and beyond in giving us the tools to keep safe social distancing, washing of our hands, making our brakes longer so that we can ensure that we are doing the right thing.

Once a week we all have a meeting to ensure that everybody’s on the right track, that we are not to come to work sick we are to call in, our temperatures taken every morning.

The bottom line is I feel that he really cares and the bottom line is I appreciate working there and having a boss like him so I would just like to give him a big thank you from all of us at Vogue laundry services. All the things that I’ve been reading have been negative and I just wanted to put a little positive out there.

Geniffer Perry

Carlin

