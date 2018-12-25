Editor:
Monday night at approximately 5:50 p.m. going west on I-80 to Reno from Elko a drunk driver was going east in the fast lane of the westbound lane and almost hit us head on, as well as many others.
My 16-year-old daughter, who just has her permit, was driving and she swerved to the left side instead of the right side, and then swerved back missing the metal reflector and missed him by an inch. She chose the inside because he was swerving into the left lane.
I had her stop and get out of the driver’s seat, as she was having a panic attack. I handed her my phone to call 911. I didn’t hesitate, I turned around and I chased him down. We were able to find him six miles away, actually in a ditch. He decided, thank God, to pull over. I went down to the truck and took a picture of his license plate and knocked on the window, but he was blasting his music and the truck was still running.
So I opened his door and he was really drunk and I said, "Hey are you OK?"And he was slurring his words. I then asked him what was going on! I told him that he almost hit us head on and could have killed us. I asked him to turn off the truck and give me the keys (I was in fear of him driving off). He was asking if I called the police. He did turn off the truck but he wouldn't give me the keys. I was talking to him for a few minutes and then a plainclothes off-duty police officer showed up.
I told him what was going on and he detained him until the actual highway patrol came. His blood alcohol level was two times the normal limit of. 08. I did have to actually do a citizen's arrest and write a report. If he contests the charges, I will have to go to court. I would gladly go to court.
He did say that he had kids and that he was going through a divorce. His truck was still running and I was so much in fear that he was gonna drive off again.
I don't recommend chasing people, but if you have training jump in. The police take a lot longer to get out to the rural areas. I am a first responder and I have spent over 17 years in the medical field. That is why I decided to turn around because I knew either I could try to stop him or I could at least try to save someone's life because I was sure there was gonna be an accident.
The sheriff brought the fire department and ambulance because he told me that he was pretty sure that he was gonna find an accident because they were so far out they weren't going to get there in time, and honestly I feel that there probably was going to be another accident because this guy was definitely not in any capacity to make a decision and he probably would have driven off again.
Think before you drink: Do I have a way home?
Don’t drink and drive!
April Harwart
Spring Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.