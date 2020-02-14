Letter: End of chapter at Odger's Ranch

Editor:

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, it seemed as if another chapter in the Odger’s Indian Ranch in Butte Valley was closed as folks came together to help send Gordon “Greek” Healy on his sacred journey to be with those who had already gone on before him.

The odyssey of the Odger’s Ranch for me started in the late '70s and yes I marveled at the introduction of the folks I would come to appreciate in time. Grandpa and grandma, Robert Jr., Barbara, Neil, David, Eric and Norman.

Thinking back in time, I cherish the memories of the times that revolved around the countless weekends that Paula and I would head out to the ranch and eventually there came those days we took Waylon out there, time he would get to spend with his grandparents, uncle Bob and aunt Barbara.

During those days Greek I would come to find out was working as a slot mechanic in Reno and Paula and I were living with Edna Mae and R.B. after he returned from Haskell, over on Lyon Avenue, these were times also that the land and claims battles were on-going.