Letter: End of chapter at Odger's Ranch

Editor:
On Tuesday, Feb. 11, it seemed as if another chapter in the Odger’s Indian Ranch in Butte Valley was closed as folks came together to help send Gordon “Greek” Healy on his sacred journey to be with those who had already gone on before him.
The odyssey of the Odger’s Ranch for me started in the late '70s and yes I marveled at the introduction of the folks I would come to appreciate in time. Grandpa and grandma, Robert Jr., Barbara, Neil, David, Eric and Norman.
Thinking back in time, I cherish the memories of the times that revolved around the countless weekends that Paula and I would head out to the ranch and eventually there came those days we took Waylon out there, time he would get to spend with his grandparents, uncle Bob and aunt Barbara.
You have free articles remaining.
During those days Greek I would come to find out was working as a slot mechanic in Reno and Paula and I were living with Edna Mae and R.B. after he returned from Haskell, over on Lyon Avenue, these were times also that the land and claims battles were on-going.
In the middle '90s Greek joined Paula and I in the creation of the Western Shoshone Historic Preservation Society along with Evelyn, Kathleen and Fay. Through BLM we would learn about the history associated with Butte Valley as well as the Odger’s Ranch, a history tied into the Western Shoshone culture.
Greek helped Paula and I travel to the Cheyenne Sioux Reservation in South Dakota for the Sun Dance, trips that would also include Waylon and Shoshona. As well Greek sat down at the ranch and took the time to record the language with hopes that the younger generations would carry the language into the future.
Greek often was called on to help pray at events and for people because he was a strong man and so I, Waylon, Shoshona, Draven, Willow, Loki, Jacob (Emma) take this time to help send Greek on his sacred journey to be with his family and the Odger’s Indian Ranch will live on.
Larry Kibby
Elko