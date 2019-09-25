Elko County commissioners:
Across the years of preparing and submitting public documents on sage hen and other land management issues, I have had occasion to exchange a few letters with William Perry Pendley. Quite an honor to have received timely written replies from him. Which I think can be taken as a mark of his attention to matters close to the land and attention to those who work the land of our nation.
Those letters and his published writings have provided guidance and inspiration for some of my writings and actions, whether as private citizen or as a member of the Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission. We are fortunate that Mr. Pendley continues to serve the nation. I encourage the County Commission to strongly endorse his appointment as Director of the US Bureau of Land Management.
Respectfully,
Ralph R. Sacrison
Owner – Sacrison Engineering
Commissioner - NRMAC
