{{featured_button_text}}
Letters mailbox

Elko County commissioners:

Across the years of preparing and submitting public documents on sage hen and other land management issues, I have had occasion to exchange a few letters with William Perry Pendley. Quite an honor to have received timely written replies from him. Which I think can be taken as a mark of his attention to matters close to the land and attention to those who work the land of our nation.

Those letters and his published writings have provided guidance and inspiration for some of my writings and actions, whether as private citizen or as a member of the Natural Resources Management Advisory Commission. We are fortunate that Mr. Pendley continues to serve the nation. I encourage the County Commission to strongly endorse his appointment as Director of the US Bureau of Land Management.

Respectfully,

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ralph R. Sacrison

Owner – Sacrison Engineering

Commissioner - NRMAC

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments