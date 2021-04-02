Letter: Energy proposal bad for Nevada

Editor:

Have you looked at your heating bill lately? That number on my bill just keeps going up. Energy exports were up -- at 167% compared to the previous year -- at the same time Covid cut production in half. We send energy out and pay more here.

Now a Nevada legislator is introducing a bill that would raise it even more. AB380 kills investment in our communities and raises rates, mostly on rural Nevadans.

Utility customers owe over $40 billion in utility debt, over 20% of the money in low income houses goes to it, and 1 in 20 houses get disconnected. We shouldn't be choosing which of our basic needs we get to pay each month, and our elected officials should stand up for us.

Other states are giving more energy assistance, and investing in cost savings to emerge stronger from this pandemic. South Dakota invested in propane school buses that cost half as much to operate as diesel and have much lower emissions. Here we get a bill that wants to spend on companies in other states and other countries and let northern Nevada pay for it, so a politician can pretend to save the planet on a copy-and-paste bill written for somewhere else.

Any bill in the assembly should pass an easy test: Good for Nevada? If not, throw it out. The same test should apply to our elected officials.